TD Asset Management Inc Has $21.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 606,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $21,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

