TD Asset Management Inc Has $20.50 Million Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,332,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,114 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $20,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $108,000. 58.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:OR opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $17.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 112.51%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

