TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.76 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $19,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in FedEx by 97,178.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after buying an additional 209,295,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth $314,712,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP raised its holdings in FedEx by 64,686.3% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP now owns 1,377,356 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,375,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $255.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $162.61 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

