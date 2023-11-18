TD Asset Management Inc Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 131,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,849,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $154.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.67 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $156.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

