TD Asset Management Inc Has $18.78 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 161,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,926 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $18,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MPC stock opened at $147.91 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

