TD Asset Management Inc Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,310,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,762 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $18,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

SSRM opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $18.30 to $17.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.34.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

