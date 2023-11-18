TD Asset Management Inc Has $18.36 Million Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $238.55.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ILMN. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.56.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

