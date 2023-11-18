TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,347,375 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,915 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

