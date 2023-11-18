TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,596 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $24,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at about $1,041,928,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.17.

Evergy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $50.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

