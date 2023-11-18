TD Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,307,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204,062 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NU were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.80 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NU Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $8.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.89 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.