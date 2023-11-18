TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $23,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Olin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Olin by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Olin from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Olin from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Olin from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

OLN stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

