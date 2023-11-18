TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $22,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BFAM. UBS Group upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

BFAM opened at $87.71 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $98.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $153,104.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,344.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $1,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,718,846.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,800 shares of company stock worth $1,683,230. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

