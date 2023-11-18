TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 322,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $20,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Trex by 178.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 175.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 120.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $67.56 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 34.43%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trex from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trex

About Trex

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.