TD Asset Management Inc Buys 10,864 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 485,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $21,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

