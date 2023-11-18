TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 824,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $23,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,641,000 after buying an additional 4,099,796 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,040 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $12,791,000.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWG stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.