TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 106,168 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,168 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions were worth $24,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

