Target (NYSE:TGT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 1,714,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 4,549,299 shares.The stock last traded at $128.72 and had previously closed at $130.46.

The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

