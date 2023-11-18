Target (NYSE:TGT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Target from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $129.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

