Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,102 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 34,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Tapestry worth $20,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,448 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,959 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $30.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

