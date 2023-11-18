Symbotic (SYM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 20th. Analysts expect Symbotic to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Symbotic Price Performance

Shares of SYM stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.38 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $64.14.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Symbotic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Symbotic from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.69.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Symbotic news, CFO Thomas C. Ernst, Jr. sold 78,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $3,131,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,907.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $173,465.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,717.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,989 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Symbotic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 22,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,480,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 202.3% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,041,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 696,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after acquiring an additional 178,589 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Symbotic by 759.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 338,975 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth $6,538,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.