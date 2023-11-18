Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Toro were worth $38,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Toro’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.80.

In related news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

