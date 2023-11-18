Swiss National Bank Takes $35.68 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,783,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,684,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 13.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 238,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,808 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 23.5% during the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 235,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 37,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,449,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 122,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 28.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NLY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.3 %

NLY stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

