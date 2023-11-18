Swiss National Bank Sells 83,200 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $41,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.11 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,130.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 13,486 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $488,867.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469 in the last quarter. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

