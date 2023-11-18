Swiss National Bank Sells 81,800 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 81,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $45,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 403.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WRB opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

