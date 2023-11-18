Swiss National Bank Sells 75,900 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 845,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 57.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 39.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

ARMK opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 3.58%. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

