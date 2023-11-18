Swiss National Bank Sells 51,100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 641,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $40,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 398.3% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,019,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,202,000 after buying an additional 2,413,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Twilio by 28.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after buying an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,502,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,442,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $79.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,337 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $366,722.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,616.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 3,952 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $228,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,053.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,283 shares of company stock worth $1,268,719. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

