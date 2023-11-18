Swiss National Bank Sells 34,600 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $36,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE GL opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $1,815,817.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,020.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 8,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,000,295.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,049,668.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,893 shares of company stock worth $6,639,879. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.38.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

