Swiss National Bank Sells 216,000 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,238,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $44,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $18.80 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.