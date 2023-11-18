Swiss National Bank Sells 16,900 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.54.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $189.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.35. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

