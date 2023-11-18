Swiss National Bank Sells 13,900 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $36,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $225.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.54. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.88 and a 1 year high of $269.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.28) by ($0.07). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $269.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $272.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $231.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.