Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $36,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after acquiring an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,205 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 727,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BURL. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.45.

BURL stock opened at $136.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $239.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average is $152.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

