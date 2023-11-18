Swiss National Bank Reduces Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $38,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 18.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Henry Schein by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

