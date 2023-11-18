Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $38,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,328,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,822 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.14.

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.93 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 55.71%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.53%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

