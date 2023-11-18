Swiss National Bank Has $40.38 Million Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. AECOM has a 1-year low of $74.40 and a 1-year high of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.90, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.62%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

