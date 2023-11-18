Swiss National Bank Has $40.29 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 782,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $40,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Dynatrace by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Dynatrace by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,534,000 after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,328,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $97,920.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,824.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $244,825.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,004,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,328,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,832,427 shares of company stock valued at $456,239,544. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.80. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.39 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

