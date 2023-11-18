Swiss National Bank Has $38.57 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $38,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $43,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 365.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Okta by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. Citigroup increased their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.35.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,906 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $158,217.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last 90 days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 0.97. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

