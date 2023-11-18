Swiss National Bank Has $36.83 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $36,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,861,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 477,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,474,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE DAR opened at $43.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen bought 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 11,532 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $711,178.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,763.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.80 per share, with a total value of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 13,313 shares of company stock valued at $589,688 and sold 125,665 shares valued at $7,846,395. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

