Swiss National Bank Has $35.41 Million Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 528,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $35,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,174,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,341,000 after purchasing an additional 115,168 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,275,000 after acquiring an additional 74,024 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,277,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

CDAY stock opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.63. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2,310.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,943,595.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,277 shares of company stock worth $2,386,878 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

