Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $204,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TFX opened at $212.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.