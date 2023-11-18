Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 430,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $36,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 14.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 29.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.39.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on EMN. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

