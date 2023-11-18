Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 623,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 62,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cognex were worth $34,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $36.94 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

