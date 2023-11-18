Swiss National Bank Acquires 12,500 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $38,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $200,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 0.5 %

ROL opened at $39.44 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Rollins’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

