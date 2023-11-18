Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $23.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.98.

Several research firms have commented on NOVA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 224,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at approximately $689,000.

NOVA opened at $10.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.14. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $24.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

