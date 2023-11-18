SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
