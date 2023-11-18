SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of SunLink Health Systems stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88. SunLink Health Systems has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,448 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

