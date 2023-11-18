Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Shares Gap Up to $9.47

Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.47, but opened at $9.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 218,574 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 222.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 68,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 857,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

