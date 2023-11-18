StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Bank of America raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. StoneCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

