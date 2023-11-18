StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered WNS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded WNS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

