StockNews.com Upgrades Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) to Hold

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

WD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Up 1.6 %

WD opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.41. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $61.06 and a twelve month high of $101.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.84.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $268.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.13 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $1,408,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,870,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,000. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 210.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 168.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

