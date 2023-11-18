StockNews.com Upgrades Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) to “Buy”

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 6.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GTE opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.13. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $213.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.92 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 2.99%.

In other news, Director Ronald Royal sold 5,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $35,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,986.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at $13,187,000,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

