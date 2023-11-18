StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 million, a PE ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.58. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $4.84.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Institutional Trading of Wilhelmina International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.28% of Wilhelmina International worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.